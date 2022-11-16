The Sports Bank

Arsenal FC News and Notes: Turner, Saka, Ramsdale, White

We’re less than a week away now from the start fo the 2022 World Cup, and Arsenal comes into the break riding very high. Sitting a top of the table by a good, solid five points, the Gunners have to be feeling pretty good about themselves right now. There are Gunners players all over the place, on various World Cup rosters, but we’re going to focus on Group B, as it contains both England and the United States.

The two sides will meet, in a football match-up that pits the two countries who fought in the Revolutionary War/War for Independence and the War of 1812. The Group B clash takes places on Nov 25, and it will feature an Arsenal keeper on both sides. It was a big surprise, to those who follow the USMNT that Manchester City’s Zack Steffen (now on loan at Middlesbrough) was left out of the squad

That means Matt Turner is now the undisputed No. 1, and the roster was filled out with Sean Johnson (most likely the emergency/3rd-string) and Ethan Horvath. On the other side of the coin, Aaron Ramsdale made the squad, but Jordan Pickford is still the first choice. Although there are already calls for Gareth Southgate to replace him, but with Nick Pope instead.

And, with the focus on the Three Lions, the squad was assigned their shirt numbers for this World Cup, and Prince William came to the training ground for a special ceremony when the players were handed their shirts. Ramsdale is #23.

Here is the rest of the list.

England squad

  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Kyle Walker
  3. Luke Shaw
  4. Declan Rice
  5. John Stones
  6. Harry Maguire
  7. Jack Grealish
  8. Jordan Henderson
  9. Harry Kane ©
  10. Raheem Sterling
  11. Marcus Rashford
  12. Kieran Trippier
  13. Nick Pope
  14. Kalvin Phillips
  15. Eric Dier
  16. Conor Coady
  17. Bukayo Saka
  18. Trent Alexander-Arnold
  19. Mason Mount
  20. Phil Foden
  21. Ben White
  22. Jude Bellingham
  23. Aaron Ramsdale
  24. Callum Wilson
  25. James Maddison
  26. Conor Gallagher

