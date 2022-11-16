Arsenal FC News and Notes: Turner, Saka, Ramsdale, White

We’re less than a week away now from the start fo the 2022 World Cup, and Arsenal comes into the break riding very high. Sitting a top of the table by a good, solid five points, the Gunners have to be feeling pretty good about themselves right now. There are Gunners players all over the place, on various World Cup rosters, but we’re going to focus on Group B, as it contains both England and the United States.

The two sides will meet, in a football match-up that pits the two countries who fought in the Revolutionary War/War for Independence and the War of 1812. The Group B clash takes places on Nov 25, and it will feature an Arsenal keeper on both sides. It was a big surprise, to those who follow the USMNT that Manchester City’s Zack Steffen (now on loan at Middlesbrough) was left out of the squad

That means Matt Turner is now the undisputed No. 1, and the roster was filled out with Sean Johnson (most likely the emergency/3rd-string) and Ethan Horvath. On the other side of the coin, Aaron Ramsdale made the squad, but Jordan Pickford is still the first choice. Although there are already calls for Gareth Southgate to replace him, but with Nick Pope instead.

And, with the focus on the Three Lions, the squad was assigned their shirt numbers for this World Cup, and Prince William came to the training ground for a special ceremony when the players were handed their shirts. Ramsdale is #23.

Here is the rest of the list.

England squad

Jordan Pickford Kyle Walker Luke Shaw Declan Rice John Stones Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Jordan Henderson Harry Kane © Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Kieran Trippier Nick Pope Kalvin Phillips Eric Dier Conor Coady Bukayo Saka Trent Alexander-Arnold Mason Mount Phil Foden Ben White Jude Bellingham Aaron Ramsdale Callum Wilson James Maddison Conor Gallagher

2022 Qatar World Cup Grouping Previews

Group A Group B Group C Group D

Group E Group F Group G Group H

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories