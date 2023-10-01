Arsenal Team News at RC Lens (UCL): Trossard, Martinelli

Arsenal FC avoided a potential injury crisis as Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Declan Rice all shook off fitness issues that they suffered the previous weekend to come back into the side that won big this weekend.

Trossard was named to the squad that routed AFC Bournemouth 4-0, but went an unused substitute. He will hope to play a part in Tuesday’s European fixture.

RC Lens vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8pm, Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 3 pts W RC Lens 2nd, 1 pt, D

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 61% Draw 22% RC Lens 17%

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners will travel to French side RC Lens in midweek, for a UEFA Champions League group stage game. Rice and Saka started yesterday, and we’ll wait to see if Mikel Arteta preserves their places, or decides to do some squad rotation here. Martinelli was left out of the squad entirely, and perhaps he’ll be fit enough to feature in France.

We’ll maybe learn more tomorrow, during the UCL press conference. We do know that Arteta will be without the services of Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber, who are guaranteed out, as they recover from long-term injuries.

Arsenal are looking good right now, as they are getting it done on both the domestic and European fronts. We’ll see if they can keep it rolling here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories