There is no doubt that the headliner fixture is this week in the English Premier League- Manchester United at Arsenal. Lots of league title implications. And the hosts will head into the weekend boasting of a new player added to the mix.

The Gunners announced on Friday the signing of winger Leandro Trossard, 28, from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Belgian becomes the North Londoners’ first acquisition of the January transfer window.

Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 22, 4:30 GMT, The Emirates

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America:

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 52% Draw 25% Man United 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 47 pts WDWWW United 3rd, 39 pts DWWWW

“It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro.

“He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level,” a statement from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pertaining to Trossard reads.

Arsenal beat local rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to the punch on this one. The transfer market is where the team news is at for Arsenal right now, as there isn’t much to speak of on the fitness front.

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain sidelined, while Mohamed Elneny is a doubt for this one as he has a knock.

