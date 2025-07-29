Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Predictions

Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur have traveled to the Far East for their preseason tour adventure, with a clash against one another up next on the docket. It’s a North London derby, but preseason style, and against an Asian backdrop. While this is just an exhibition, both clubs will want to put a smile on the faces of their fans in attendance.

Hence we’ll see strong first teams for both sides. Let the rivalry ramp up once again!

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly/North London Derby

Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST, Thursday July 31

Location: Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

Remaining Friendlies for Both Clubs on 2025 Asia Tour

Aug 3 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Tottenham (4-3-3-)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ethan Nwaneri, Declan Rice; Kai Havertz; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres

Predicted Spurs Starting XI Against Arsenal (4-3-3-)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Muhammad Kudus, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

