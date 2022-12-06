Happy World Cup break Arsenal supporters! It is indeed a second preseason/offseason, and you know what that means- club friendlies! The Gunners are about to embark on a mid-season trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and a clash against French Ligue 1 side Lyon, in the first of three friendlies.

Dubai Super Cup: Arsenal vs Lyon FYIs

Kickoff: 3.30pm GMT Thursday December 8, Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Series History: Arsenal win 1 Draw 1 Lyon win 0

Team News

Obviously, Arsenal will be without their star players who are currently on international duty in Qatar, a nation that borders the United Arab Emirates, the country where this match will be staged.

The Gunners will also be sans the players whose countries have been eliminated from the World Cup. That includes Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan and Thomas Partey and Ghana. This match will come too soon for both, as they will go on a holiday for a brief period, having completed international duty.

Finally, if you haven’t heard about Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian center forward suffered a knee injury that will require surgery, more on that here. He will be out for the long term, it seems.

