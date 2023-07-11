Arsenal FC Team News vs Nurnberg: Timber, Rice, Havertz

We have an Arsenal FC match, albeit an exhibition one, to cover now instead of solely focusing on the summer transfer window. And yet, in previewing the trip to Germany, where the Gunners will have a week-long camp at the adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, we still find ourselves discussing the silly season goings on.

Let’s preview the club friendly against Nurnberg.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal FYIs

kickoff: 6pm BST kick-off, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Max-Morlock-Stadion

TV/Streaming: feed only available via the club’s website, not televised.

Arsenal Team News

Albert Sambi Lokonga has officially confirmed that he’ll miss out due to injury. Kai Havertz may or may not have a cameo, as he returned late to the squad, after completing international duty. Ditto for Bukayo Saka. Maybe we’ll see Havertz for the first time in a Gunners shirt. But what about Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber- we will see them feature here?

While the club itself has not yet confirmed (this all moves at a glacial pace) the arrival of this duo, we have seen official…ish “confirmation” from other sources. With Timber, his brother dropped a major hint on social media.

As Sport Bible points out: “An image posted to Shamier’s Instagram story showed a sign featuring an image of Jurrien in an Arsenal shirt. It included the following message: “Jurrien’s goodbye party! See you in the streets of London.”‘ So it’s going down. Arsenal fans are yelling Timber. He’s gonna move. They’re gonna dance.

Moving on to Rice, he was spotted at at London airport, presumably heading home after completing his medical eval. He has some summer holiday left to enjoy before he gets down to business with his new squad.

And we refer again to the same link from SB, who report that:

“club presenter Nicole Holliday took to social media over the weekend, posting the following update on her Instagram story. Ok, I’m either going mad/need an eye test or I just saw Declan Rice at the airport,” she wrote.

We predict that Arsenal, playing a very young and reserve side, will win this one 3-0.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at What is coming after this friendly on Thursday- the North Londoners USA Preseason Exhibition Tour in detail.

All start times listed are BST.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game (Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) – Thursday, July 20 at 1:30am (Wayne Rooney will be the opposing manager, leading the Major League Soccer All-Stars, and we previewed that match here)

vs Manchester United (Metlife Stadium, Meadowlands, New Jersey) – Saturday, July 22 at 10pm (This one has special branding/marketing, and we covered that here)

vs FC Barcelona (Sofi Stadium, Englewood, California) – Wednesday, July 26 TBD

