Thomas Partey Out Until Mid-October with Upper Leg Injury

Arsenal will be without their defensive midfielder turned full back Thomas Partey, due to an upper leg injury sustained in training on Thursday, until after the October international break. The Ghanian, who has featured at the right back position this young season, instead of in his usual holding midfield role, will be on the shelf for at least six weeks, but could perhaps miss as much as eight weeks of action.

Neither manager Mikel Arteta nor the club itself has provided any formal, definitive timeline, but it is understood his miss all the fixtures in between the September and October internationals.

A series of diagnostic tests have shown major muscular damage in the hamstring and thigh region, and given the player’s history of injury problems with this specific part of his body, it is clear that the club will take a cautious approach with his rehabilitation and return. He’s going to be out for some of the club’s biggest fixtures this season.

He’ll miss, at minimum:

the first league fixture with reigning treble winners Manchester City

the first of two North London derbies

the first two UEFA Champions League group stage clashes

So without a doubt, being without Thomas Partey for all that time is a major blow for Arteta and the rest of this Gunners side.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

