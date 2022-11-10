Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

The big six took a major shellacking in the League Cup 3rd round yesterday, and Arsenal was very much a part of that. Someone had to get eliminated, in the all-big six matchup of Manchester City-Chelsea, and it was the latter of the two who bowed out. As for the Gunners, they fell to a smaller club, as did Tottenham, with Liverpool needing penalties to escape against a lower division side. Even Everton, a historical big five, during the pre-Premier League era, lost to a smaller club.

I guess the Carabao Cup isn’t a huge priority right now (or really any time for that matter). Who knew, right? (well, everybody). Arsenal remain top of the table in the Premier League, and they’ll travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a relegation fodder side, on Saturday.

Arsenal at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: 7:45pm Saturday Nov 12, Molineux Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

PL Position: Wolves 19th, 10 pts Arsenal 1st, 34pts

PL Form: Wolves LDLLW Arsenal WWDWW

Odds: Wolves +475 Arsenal -186 Draw +325

Google Result Probability: Wolves 15% Arsenal 63% Draw 22%

Team News

Nothing new to report on this front, at all. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined. Let’s just seriously get to the World Cup already! C’mon man!

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Wolves 0

Look for the Gunners to rebound from Wednesday and roll, just roll in this one, as we head to the break.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

