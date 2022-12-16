Arsenal have already claimed some silverware this season, a campaign that is only about 1/3 in the books. Well, it is only sort of kind of silverware, as the trophy that they won emerges from a pair of club friendlies. Yes, the Gunners are now 2022 Dubai Super Cup “champions,” after they bested AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Now they’ll return to north London, for a friendly tomorrow night against traditional Italian superpower Juventus. Let’s preview this puppy!

Arsenal vs Juventus (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec 17, 6pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Watch: Arsenal app.

Arsenal Team News

There are no new fitness concerns for the north Londoners, with everyone staying healthy in the win over Milan in midweek. Thus the real team news items to discuss surround the Gunners players coming back from the World Cup in Qatar, and how they’ll be eased back into the swing of things.

Arsenal only has one player still at the tournament- France’s William Saliba. England duo Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka are coming back into the training fold, so they will most likely not feature in this one. Ditto for Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) and Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil). Look for Ben White, a man who has made all kinds of headlines this World Cup, to lead the back line.

American No. 1 Matt Turner will continue on in goals while Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to build up fitness and form at full back. Martin Odegaard in the midfield may wear the captain’s armband again while Eddie Nketiah will lead the line as Mikel Arteta gets more time to evaluate his options in the final third.

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the long term, there is a void to be filled.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Juventus (Club Friendly)

Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Nelson, Odegaard, Vieira; Nketiah

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Juventus 1

The Old Lady is rusty after enjoyed some extended R&R, I think they will drop this road exhibition fixture.

