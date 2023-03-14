Arsenal isn’t exactly where they want to be right now, in their UEFA Europa League tie with Sporting Lisbon, as they head into the home leg all square at two.

However, they’re not in a bad place either, as it’s all there for them to take the tie by the scruff of the neck and advance onward.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon FYIs

Kick: Thurs March 16, 8pm, The Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: Europa League Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Tie is even 2-2

Stat Pack: Arsenal are undefeated in seven previous UEL clashes with Portugese sides.

“Considering we conceded two goals away from home, we have to take some positives from [the first leg]. We [were] lacking four of our main attacking players and [still have] everything to now play for,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

“There are things to improve, but we showed a lot of resilience. We have to show that we are the better team.”

He is absolutely right- a draw is an alright result when you had to play without a single true striker.

But on top of that, the Gunners will have to defend a lot better this time around, and having home field advantage should help.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Sporting Lisbon (Europa League)

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

