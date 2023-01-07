When Arsenal travel to Oxford, home of one of the world’s most elite and prestigious universities on Monday night, they’ll take on a fully fit Oxford United side. Arsenal’s opponents reside in League One, the third tier of the FA pyramid, but they’ll no doubt give the Premier League leaders a tough fight here.

Such is the beauty of the FA Cup, it’s equal opportunity for the smaller clubs, as sometimes (like here) they get to host.

Arsenal at Oxford United FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Jan 8, 8pm, Kassam Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ (US), ITV (UK)

Series History: Arsenal 4 Draw 3 Oxford 2

Odds: Arsenal 1/7 Draw 7/1 Oxford 16/1

Team News for Both Sides

The big news here relates to Arsenal man Emile Smith Rowe. He has now returned to training, and should be fit to play, albeit in what capacity remains to be seen. Perhaps manager Mikel Arteta will have something to say about that between now and kickoff.

Elsewhere Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined long term. Flipping over to Oxford, like we said, they are a squad with no new or current injury concerns.

This edition of Monday night football should indeed be a fun one.

