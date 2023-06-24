Arsenal Submitting Second, Improved Bid for Jurrien Timber

It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. the time for transfer talk. Jurrien Timber, an Ajax defender who plays primarily as a center back, but can also slot in at the right back position, is a top priority of Arsenal this summer.

? Ajax want €60m for Jurriën Timber but the expectation is that a deal will be agreed between €40m-€50m. Ajax and Arsenal are negotiating. Reports, @MikeVerweij. pic.twitter.com/b0TkkEAzbM — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 23, 2023

Timber, 22 (who was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer) is edging closer to a move to North London. According to the Daily Mail, Ajax “rejected a £30 million bid earlier this week and want £50 million to sell their youngster.”

The second bid is expected to be bigger and better, but it will also fall short of what Ajax desires, according to various reports.

So what will it take to get this deal for the Dutch international over the line? According to Metro, “a bid between €40m (£35m) and €50m (£43m) should be enough to secure a deal and Timber is eager to join the north Londoners.”

Having already procured Kai Havertz, Arsenal would strongly like to make Jurrien Timber their second signing of the summer.

Timber could provide cover for Ben White, or perhaps push him out of the lineup.

Jurrien Timber would be a great signing, on multiple levels, for Arsenal.

