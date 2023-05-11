Arsenal vs Brighton Team News: Saliba, Veltman, Ferguson

It is looking more and more likely that William Saliba isn’t coming back to play again this season. While not official yet by any means, it does appear that Arsenal FC supporters must accept this hard truth. The Frenchman’s back issues are apparently much more severe than the club wanted us to believe.

I get it, it’s all part of the gamesmanship that comes with a Premier League title race. Try and hide as much information as you can from your opposition- that’s standard practice.

Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Sun May 14, 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 55% Draw 23% Brighton 22%

PL Form: Arsenal WWLDD Brighton LWWLW

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, Brighton 7th, 55 pts

Don’t spotlight your weaknesses, or as one popular ad campaign from yesteryear would say: “never let them see you sweat.” Losing Saliba really hurt, because it’s during his absence that the defense declined and the numbers of goals conceded went up.

Team News for Both Sides

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are done for the season, for Arsenal. For visiting Brighton, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento all remain sidelined for the longer term. Meanwhile Joel Veltman is a doubt. There is good news though with Evan Ferguson coming back into contention to feature. And that is it, for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

