Arsenal Team News vs Crystal Palace: Saliba, Tomiyasu, Nketiah

The international break will come at a good time for Arsenal, who saw themselves dumped out of the UEFA Europa League, at the hands of Sporting Lisbon tonight. Having played a match that went to a penalty shoot out, the added time off will do the Gunners good.

Now it’s all the eggs in one basket- the Premier League title, with the next step a home fixture against Crystal Place on Sunday. Let’s preview this London derby.

Crystal Palace at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 3PM UK Time.

Emirates Stadium, London UK

PL Standing: Crystal Palace 12th, 27 pts Arsenal 1st, 66 pts

Form Guide: Crystal Palace LLLDD Arsenal WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 8% Arsenal 77% Draw 15%

Team News for Both Sides

Two Arsenal defenders, William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, were subbed off early, due to injury, in the loss to Sporting CP tonight. They will be assessed, and are perhaps questionable for this one. The same can be true for center forward Eddie Nketiah (ankle injury). Switching over to the Eagles, Sam Johnstone (calf) is out while the following three players are doubts:

Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness) and Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed).

Arsenal will look to get a W here and thus go into the final international break of the 2022-23 season on a high, and with some positive momentum.

