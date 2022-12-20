Arsenal Team News vs West Ham: Saliba, Smith Rowe, Zinchenko

The long layoff is finally over! It is time to preview the festive fixtures, as Premier League action returns on Boxing Day. Hard to think of a fan base that would be more excited for the return of the league competition than Arsenal.

The North Londoners are five points clear at the top of the table, their biggest lead while sitting in the penthouse since 2013. They’re not just winning, they’re winning with style and panache, and up next is a London derby against West Ham United.

Boxing Day Fixtures FYIs

Competition: Premier League regular season

Kickoff: Mon Dec 26, 8pm GMT, The Emirates, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Arsenal Team News

William Saliba made some eyebrow raising comments about Brazil during the World Cup, just before Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury at the tournament. It could be awkward when these two reunite at the club. Jesus is on the shelf for a few months while Saliba might come straight back in after France lost the WC Final in penalty shootout.,

Meanwhile Emile Smith Rowe is working his “way back to you babe, with a burning love inside.” (apologies to the Detroit Spinners, that was a little joke).

ESR is working towards full match fitness, meanwhile fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko missed the 2-0 club friendly defeat to Juventus for an unspecified issue. Both are slight doubts for this one.

