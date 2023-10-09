It’s a case of good news, and news for Arsenal today, as, on one hand, they got a major statement win over Manchester City. On the other hand though, the Gunners realized how they might have to potentially make do without the services of two key players, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, once this international break is over.

Both are set to miss out on the Euro 2024 qualifiers these next two weeks for their respective countries. Let’s start with Saliba, who will stay with his club as he recovers from a re-aggravation of a chronic toe injury.

The statement from the French national team reads:

‘William Saliba is not able to participate in the gathering of the French team which begins this Monday, October 9 and which will see the Blues face the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Friday 13 in the part of qualifying for Euro 2024, then Scotland, on Tuesday November 17, in a friendly, at the Décathlon Arena – Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille Métropole.

‘The Arsenal defender suffers from pain in his right big toe. He will remain available to his club to treat this chronic injury.

‘After speaking with Dr. Franck Le Gall, the French team doctor, Didier Deschamps noted William Saliba’s withdrawal and decided to replace him with Jean-Clair Todibo.

Moving on to Saka, the slight hamstring injury that he suffered brought his streak of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances to an end. And it is now crystal clear that Mikel Arteta was all about gamesmanship leading up to this clash.

Saka was never “doubtful” or “touch and go,” he was ruled out. Because he didn’t even train with the rest of the squad this week.

Saka won’t be a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad this international period either.

“No, he cannot make it,” Arteta said. “He hasn’t had a single training session so he will be out. He’s not available to play football at the moment.

It’s all North London at the top of the table, as we head to international break. Tottenham are first, level on points (20) with second place Arsenal. Spurs hold the tie-breaker advantage on goal differential. Manchester City are third, with 18 points.

