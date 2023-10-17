Arsenal Team News at Chelsea: Saliba, Saka, Partey, Trossard

Arsenal central defender William Saliba missed out on this period of international competition due to the re-aggravation of a chronic toe injury.

The French football federation was very forthcoming about it, and now with the added rest and recuperation, Saliba should be able to feature in the London derby at Chelsea on Saturday. According to multiple reports, he should be fine.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 21, 4:30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Latest Chelsea Transfer Talk: go here and here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Arsenal 41% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea WWLLLD Arsenal WWDWW

PL Position: Chelsea 11 pts, 11th Arsenal 20 pts, 2nd

After all, he played through the pain in the win over Manchester City last time out.

Arsenal Team News

Moving on to Bukayo Saka, his situation is more troublesome. The hamstring injury that brought his streak of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances to an end on Oct. 8 is still lingering.

He also missed out on international duty, not joining up with England’s Gareth Southgate squad this time around. The Evening Standard reports that he could be in contention, but he’s a doubt for now.

Then there is the situation with Thomas Partey, who has been on a pitch count with the Ghana national team this week. They’ll take on the USMNT at the home of Nashville SC in Tennessee tomorrow night (which will be early morning Wednesday, London time).

Then it’s the long flight across the pond, with hopes of no jet lag, as it’s a quick turnaround to train for the Chelsea clash. Finally, forward Leandro Trossard is yet another Arsenal player who missed out on international duty this time around.

This coming after his getting subbed off at halftime of the City clash. However, his withdrawal on the club level and absence for country is understood to be only precautionary.

His hamstring injury is not thought to be serious.

