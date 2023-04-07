Sunday brings Easter, and honestly, I am way more fired up for Arsenal at Liverpool, the Premier League’s top matchup this weekend, instead. While I was really into the holiday when I was a little kid, I truly forget what Sunday it falls on these days; every year.

Then again I am not a religious type, so hence I’m not hyper aware of Easter. Sports is a religion to many, and this is a matchup of two clubs with a very large, religious like following.

Arsenal vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Apr 9, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK time at Anfield, Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 24% Liverpool 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 72 pts WWWWW Liverpool 8th, 43 pts DLLWW

So let’s go to the Church of Match Previews- no collection plate will be passed around.

Arsenal Team News

For Arsenal, William Saliba is a big doubt, as he could likely miss his third straight match, due to a back problem. Meanwhile Bukayo Saka is expected to return, after having missed the win over Leeds United last weekend due to an unspecified illness.

For Ben White, there had been some speculated injury concern as well, but the media consensus is that he’ll be fine for this one.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are done for the year while Eddie Nketiah (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

