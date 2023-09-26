As Mark Twain famously once told a reporter by wire cable: “Just say the report of my death has been grossly exaggerated.” Arsenal having an immediate injury crisis? Apparently, those claims have been grossly exaggerated, as Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are actually not quite as hurt as some reports might have claimed and many have feared.

Let’s start with Rice, who manager Mikel Arteta said, following the North London Derby draw as suffering from “discomfort in his back.”

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Arsenal at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Gtech Community Stadium

Arsenal Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

While the midfield maestro acquired from West Ham is dealing with some pain, his issue is said to be minor enough that he could be back in action next weekend.

While Rice was subbed out early, due to getting hurt, Trossard sat out the whole match, due to a hamstring injury. However, he should be back in training later this week. He has an outside chance of featuring at Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka was seen limping and apparently in pain towards the end of the 2-2 draw yesterday. There have been claims Saka is battling an Achilles problem that he first sustained towards the end of last year, but it hasn’t been enough to keep him out of action.

All three will miss out on Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash, and honestly, would not have likely played anyway, had they been match fit.

Elsewhere Gabriel Martinelli (also a hamstring injury) is likely to return before the international break.

The same could be said for long-term absentee Thomas Partey.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

