Arsenal vs Man City Team News: Saka, Martinelli, Stones, Rodri

All eyes on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, in regards to the Team News situation for Sunday’s titanic Premier League clash. Saka had to exit early from the UEFA Champions League loss to RC Lens in midweek. He suffered a hamstring injury, the extent of which or specifics of have yet to be disclosed.

He was called up to the England squad for this impending international break, so he can’t be injured that badly!

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 8, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 33% Manchester City 39% Draw 28%

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 17 pts Manchester City 1st, 18 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWD Manchester City LWWWW

Team News for Both Sides

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta gave the following update earlier today, and he designates Saka a doubt.

“He is in contention, we’ll see how he progresses from here to Sunday. Obviously he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens], that’s never good news, but let’s see how he recovers,” he said with more than just an air of gamesmanship. Hey, you can’t blame him for being coy and obfuscating!

Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli is still working his way back to full fitness, and faces a late fitness test here, if he is to feature in this one.

Switching sides to City, John Stones is likely to miss out again due to injury, but there is a small chance he could be included in the squad. Rodri remains suspended, and there are no new fresh injury or disciplinary concerns beyond all that.

