Ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash at Nottingham Forest, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave an update on injured forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli:

“Bukayo and Gabi are progressing really well but are still a bit far from coming back.” From what reports indicate, Saka could be back in action in the last game right before the international break, with Martinelli return in the first game after it.

Arsenal at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Wed. Feb. 26, 2025, 7:30pm UK, City Ground, West Bridgford, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 48% Draw `28% Nottingham Forest 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 53 pts DWWWL Nottingham Forest 3rd, 47 pts WLWLL

Arsenal Team News

We’ll see, and lord only knows they need fully fit forwards right now, otherwise their title chances will soon be in tatters. Elsewhere Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended for this one while Ethan Nwaneri was only taken off in the loss to West Ham United due to some cramps.

He’s fine, and he will be fit to feature.

“Ethan was just cramping,” Arteta said. “Obviously, his load has been very different in recent weeks, but he’s fine.”

Otherwise there are no new updates at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories