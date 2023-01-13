Arsenal Team News vs Tottenham Hotspur: Saka, Jesus, Nelson

The North London Derby is always a huge deal, but this edition seems even bigger than normal, considering the stakes.

Arsenal need to keep taking points in order to keep Manchester City and Newcastle United from catching them at the top of the table. Tottenham Hotspur are now on on the outside looking in for the top four race, so they need all the points they can get too.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 15, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Tottenham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 44 pts DWWWW Tottenham 5th, 33 pts WLDWL

Arsenal, obviously the higher side up in the table, are favored to win this one, to the tune of 11/10. But Tottenham have decently short odds too, being priced at 21/10. A draw can be had for 5/2.

Anything can happen when these two arch-rivals get together.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns, save one, and it’s just the minor knock for Bukayo Saka. He is expected to play.

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to game action so that means only Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson (both long term knee injury absentees) are currently sidelined.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories