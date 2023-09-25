Arsenal Team News at Brentford: Rice, Trossard, Martinelli

Arsenal earned a point earlier today, in an epic North London derby, but it came with a price as Declan Rice left the game early due to injury. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Rice:

“He had a back injury. He was really uncomfortable during the match, we had to take him out. We have to assess him. It’s strange for someone like him to come off.”

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Arsenal at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Gtech Community Stadium

Arsenal Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Safe to say that the club’s record signing won’t be featuring in the midweek League Cup clash against Brentford. Even if he were 100% match fit, he likely wouldn’t be selected for a match like this anyway.

Arsenal Team News

Leandro Trossard wasn’t in the squad today, and you can now add him to the squad’s injury list. Ditto for Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) earlier this week.

Which means that the Gunners have now added three more individuals to their collection of walking wounded.

Add that triad to Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (groin) and well, you now have a bona fide injury crisis on your hands.

The Carabao Cup is all about squad rotation anyway, and with all these current fitness concerns at the Emirates, no doubt Arteta will give the reserves some tick.

