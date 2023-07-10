Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber Will be with Arsenal for USA Tour

The transfer process for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber continues to move along at a snail’s pace. The pair of Arsenal signings reportedly completed their medical evaluations this past Friday, with agreements reached on personal terms and transfer fees several days ago.
Yet neither one has been officially announced by the club yet.
? Confirmed: Declan Rice and Jurriën Timber will be on the pre-season tour to USA ???
[@sr_collings] pic.twitter.com/TanOYUgngO
— Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 10, 2023
That should happen any day now as a reporter from the Evening Standard confirmed that both of the new players will join up with the rest of the Gunners for their preseason tour of the United States of America.
You can see that from the embedded tweet above. And while the club itself has not yet confirmed (again, this moves at a glacial pace) the arrival of this duo, we have seen official…ish “confirmation” from other sources. With Timber, his brother dropped a major hint on social media. Regarding Rice, the same thing occurred via one of the club’s presenters.
As Sport Bible points out:
“An image posted to Shamier’s Instagram story showed a sign featuring an image of Jurrien in an Arsenal shirt. It included the following message: “Jurrien’s goodbye party! See you in the streets of London.”‘
So it’s going down. Arsenal fans are yelling Timber. He’s gonna move. They’re gonna dance.
Moving on to Rice, he was spotted at at London airport, presumably heading home after completing his medical eval. He has some summer holiday left to enjoy before he gets down to business with his new squad.
And we refer again to the same link from SB, who report that:
“club presenter Nicole Holliday took to social media over the weekend, posting the following update on her Instagram story. Ok, I’m either going mad/need an eye test or I just saw Declan Rice at the airport,” she wrote.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the North Londoners USA Preseason Exhibition Tour in detail.
All start times listed are BST.
The 2023 MLS All-Star Game (Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) – Thursday, July 20 at 1:30am (Wayne Rooney will be the opposing manager, leading the Major League Soccer All-Stars, and we previewed that match here)
vs Manchester United (Metlife Stadium, Meadowlands, New Jersey) – Saturday, July 22 at 10pm (This one has special branding/marketing, and we covered that here)
vs FC Barcelona (Sofi Stadium, Englewood, California) – Wednesday, July 26 TBD
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
