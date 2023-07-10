Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber Will be with Arsenal for USA Tour

The transfer process for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber continues to move along at a snail’s pace. The pair of Arsenal signings reportedly completed their medical evaluations this past Friday, with agreements reached on personal terms and transfer fees several days ago.

Yet neither one has been officially announced by the club yet.

? Confirmed: Declan Rice and Jurriën Timber will be on the pre-season tour to USA ??? [@sr_collings] pic.twitter.com/TanOYUgngO — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 10, 2023

That should happen any day now as a reporter from the Evening Standard confirmed that both of the new players will join up with the rest of the Gunners for their preseason tour of the United States of America.

You can see that from the embedded tweet above. And while the club itself has not yet confirmed (again, this moves at a glacial pace) the arrival of this duo, we have seen official…ish “confirmation” from other sources. With Timber, his brother dropped a major hint on social media. Regarding Rice, the same thing occurred via one of the club’s presenters.

