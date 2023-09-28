Arsenal at Bournemouth Team News: Rice, Saka, Trossard, Adams

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard have all gotten hurt in the past week for Arsenal, and we’ve covered that here, here and here already. All three missed the London derby 3rd round EFL Cup win at Brentford last night, as did Gabriel Martinelli, another Gunner to recently get injured.

The four are all doubtful for Saturday’s trip to the south coast

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 3pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 64% Draw 20% Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Arsenal DWWDW Bournemouth LDDLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 5th, 14 pts Bournemouth 17th, 3 pts

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll see who ends up match fit, and who ends up not being able to go. Two Arsenal players that are for sure to miss out here are long-term absentees Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.

Shifting over to Bournemouth, American captain and midfielder Tyler Adams continues to convalesce towards match fitness, as does Alex Scott.

We’re still waiting on their Cherries debuts. Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes remain out as long-term injury absentees.

And that is that.

While Arsenal haven’t looked their best this season, and certainly not lately. However, they’re still unbeaten this term, winning four and drawing two.

