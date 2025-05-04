Given that Arsenal trail PSG 1-0 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie, they were hoping to build up some positive momentum on the weekend. Falling behind by a goal, with The Emirates leg already behind them, the Gunners needed a boost from their Premier League fixture as they head to Paris.

Obviously, it didn’t happen, as they fell 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Kickoff: Wed. May 7, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Aggregate: PSG leads 1-0

Google 90 Min Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 46% Draw 26% Arsenal 28%

“A positive result would really help us to build what we wanted towards Wednesday,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said to the media yesterday.

“So what we have created now is a lot of rage, anger, frustration and a bad feeling in the tummy. So [we must] make sure that we use that for Wednesday to have a massive performance in Paris, win the game and be in the final.”

Well, maybe they can channel that rage, anger and frustration into getting a result on Wednesday night, and thus overturning the tie.

But to do it, Arteta may need to make a formation switch. With Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard strong injury doubts here, Arteta may shift from a 4-3-3 to 4-4-2

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction at PSG (Champions League Semifinal)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka; Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

