Arsenal FC are truly playing for keeps this season, as we’re at the midway point now, and they are top of the table, by five points, with a game in hand on Manchester City.

Hosting third place Manchester United, who they lead by eight points, and also have a game in hand on, this Sunday matinee clash will have major consequences on whether or not the Red Devils will make this title race a three, instead of two, horse race.

Kick Off: Sun Jan 22, 4:30 GMT, The Emirates

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 52% Draw 25% Man United 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 47 pts WDWWW United 3rd, 39 pts DWWWW

Look for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to keep putting out the same starting lineup, over and over. At least for now, because there is zero reason to get cute and overthink it.

Never a point to attempting to fix that which is not broken, right?

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Arsenal 2, Man United 1

Looks like the Gunners will get revenge for the reverse fixture earlier this season.

