It’s first versus 19th when Arsenal hosts AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates this weekend. Given what the Cherries have left on their schedule, when compared against the other relegation strugglers, it looks like a near lock for them to get the drop.

Anything can happen, but the odds are really against the south coast club. At the other end of the table, the Gunners have once again opened up space between themselves and the repeat defending champions, Manchester City.

Arsenal FC vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat March 4, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Draw 14% Bournemouth 7%

PL Form: Arsenal WWWLD Bournemouth LWDLD

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 60 pts Bournemouth 19th, 21 pts

Arsenal have very favorable odds of ending their 19 year title drought, but every point counts, so they can’t drop any right here right now.

Here is what we think manager Mikel Arteta will go with as he tries to bag all three points against Bournemouth on the weekend.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

