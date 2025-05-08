Arsenal are currently on pace to finish runner-up to Liverpool, in the Premier League title race, this season. If that is the case, then it’s yet another example of why they’ve earned the “almost men” reputation. Another second place finish this season would mean they ended up the best team that didn’t win it, three seasons in a row.

In getting eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain tonight, in the UEFA Champions League, it now means they’ve failed to advance beyond their past four cup semis.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 11, 430 pm BST, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Liverpool Arsenal

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Form: Arsenal DDWDL Liverpool LWWWL

Premier League Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 67 pts Liverpool crowned champions

Result Probability: Liverpool 44% Draw 27% Arsenal 29%

The other three, preceding tonight, were the 2020-21 Europa League, 2021-22 League Cup and 2024-25 League Cup.

Gunners midfield maestro Declan Rice believes that all these “oh-so-close” results are good for building character, and that soon enough, these experiences will propel the North London side to glorious victory.

“I think sometimes you have to lose a few in order to win, and you have to overcome setbacks and mentally grow and grow as a person and as a player and as a group,” Rice said.

“We’re growing as a team, as people, that we need to keep pushing and keep believing.”

Arsenal FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Liverpool

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka

