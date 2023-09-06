Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe has seen his summer transfer saga make a ton of plot twists and turns, and now, here comes another one. He had reportedly passed a medical with Turkish side Besiktas, who later publicly denounced the reports as fake news.

Pepe was then linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but with their transfer window closing tomorrow, and that narrative not really getting major traction today, it’s likely not happening.

So now you have a new report from L’Equipe, claiming that Arsenal will hold fresh talks with Besiktas regarding a move for the winger and Ivory Coast international.

His £72 million move to Arsenal set the club transfer fee record, at the time, but he was absolutely no role within the plans of manager Mikel Arteta these days. He won’t likely ever feature again, and he spent last season on loan at OGC Nice, where he scored 8 goals across all competitions.

With the Turkish window still open for nine more days, there is plenty of time for both sides to finally get right whatever it is that has gone wrong with this potential transfer deal.

Elsewhere, Arsenal starting shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale could be losing his spot, per The Daily Mail. That’s because Arteta is considering dropping his No. 1 to instead provide an opportunity for summer signing David Raya, who they signed from Brentford.

Ramsdale actually made the PFA Team of the Season last year, but he has just one clean sheet through four matches this year.

Both are currently on international duty, Raya with Spain, Ramsdale with England. Goal has more on the competition in between the sticks.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

