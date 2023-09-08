Arsenal Transfer Talk: Nicolas Pepe, Marcelo Flores

Nicolas Pepe has now gotten his escape from Arsenal, and that’s good because it’s a club where he wouldn’t likely ever feature again. Pepe is joining Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, as he flew to Turkey last night to seal the deal.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he’ll undergo his medical later today, ahead of signing a short term contract (until June 2024).

Nicolás Pépé ?? Trabzonspor. Here we go, confirmed. ???? pic.twitter.com/WGh4CumBoH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023



Pepe spent last season on loan at OGC Nice, where he scored 8 goals across all competitions. He had also been linked to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab FC, but as the Saudi Pro League transfer window closed today, it became very clear that he never wanted to go that route.

His £72 million move to Arsenal, from Lille in 2019, set the club transfer fee record.

Moving on to another player in the attack, Marcelo Flores, is finalizing a move back to his home country of Mexico. The 19-year-old is joining Tigres UANL, the reigning Liga MX champions, and biggest, most successful club in the country.

This is a good move for the youngster, who didn’t have a clear path to playing time in North London.

It’s not a loan move either, as Flores is making a permanent switch. The Daily Cannon has more.

