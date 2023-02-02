Arsenal at Everton Team News: Partey, Smith Rowe, Dyche

Everton, a very proud club with an extremely rich history, is in serious danger of being relegated this season. The man now tasked with trying to prevent that is Sean Dyche, a manager who was probably done wrong by Burnley FC in his last gig.

The very first match for him as leader of the Toffees? A visit from high-flying, league leading Arsenal. Good luck with that.

Arsenal at Everton FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 12:30PM UK time, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Form Guide: Arsenal WWDWW Everton LLLDL

Premier League Standings: Arsenal 1st, 50 points Everton 19th, 15 points

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 68% Everton 12% Draw 20%

Team News for Both Sides

The beginning of the Dyche era on the blue side of Liverpool is the lead here, but there are a couple of fresh fitness concerns here, as both Ben Godfrey (knee) and James Garner (back) are doubts for this one. Meanwhile Michael Keane (knee), Nathan Patterson (knee) and Andros Townsend (knee) all remain sidelined.

Switching over to Arsenal, who are indeed looking every bit as strong as that immortal Invincibles team under Arsene Wenger, Thomas Partey (chest) and Emile Smith Rowe (thigh/hamstring) are doubts for this one.

Meanwhile Gabriel Jesus (knee), Reiss Nelson (thigh) and Mohamed Elneny (unspecified issue) remain on the long term injury list.

