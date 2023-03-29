Arsenal are moderate favorites now to close the deal and win the Premier League title, as they have an eight point lead, having played one more game than second place Manchester City, at the international break.

They do have some injuries to contend with here though during the run-in, which starts with a match against Leeds United. Fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu is done for the season, due to a knee injury.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 1, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Leeds United

PL Form: Arsenal FC WWWWW Leeds United WDLWL

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 1st, 69 pts Leeds United 14th, 26 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC Win 75% Draw 16% Leeds United Win 9%

This news had been speculated about and anticipated for some time, but Tuesday brought the official confirmation. (More on that here)

Additionally William Saliba suffered a back issue in Arsenal’s game and he had to be replaced in the France national team for this week’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

His return date is unknown, as scans and tests will need to be conducted in order to determine the severity of the injury.

It’s possible that he’s staring at a long term spell on the sidelines. As for Eddie Nketiah (ankle), he is progressing along, as he’s posted imagery of the rehabilitation process on his social media accounts.

Hard to say whether he’ll be right for this match though- it may come too early for him to feature.

They didn’t rush Gabriel Jesus back, and that worked out well, so it is doubtful they take a hurried approach with Nketiah.

Next we move on to Thomas Partey, who missed Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Angola due to a knock/precautionary measures/unspecified problem.

Said Ghana manager Chris Hughton: “Thomas [Partey] has some small issues. We felt it was too big of a risk to start him [against Angola].” It is fair to say that he would be a doubt here.”

It’s fair to say that Partey is a doubt for this clash.

Finally, Kieran Tierney, who started in Scotland’s surprise win over Spain in a Euro 2024 qualifier, left early due to injury. He received a strong tackle from opposing midfielder Rodri, whose club is….wait for it……second place Manchester City.

