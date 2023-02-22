Arsenal didn’t spend too much time outside the top of the table, as they quickly ascended back into the pent house on the weekend. After losing to Manchester City last midweek, the Gunners fell out of first on point differential, with the defending champs going back up top.

However, this past weekend saw Arsenal beat Aston Villa, and Man City drop points to Nottingham Forest, so now they’re back to leading the pack again. Next they’ll visit Leicester City, and they’ll do so maintaining pole position.

Leicester City vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday Feb 25, 3pm local, King Power Stadium

Preview Material: Arsenal Starting XI Prediction Team News for Both Sides

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 57% Draw 23% Leicester City victory 20%

PL Form Guide: Arsenal WLDLW Leicester City LWWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 54 pts Leicester City 14th, 24 pts

Leicester City Team News

Okay, so let’s preview this one! For the host Foxes, Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles) and Jonny Evans (calf) are all sidelined, but Brendan Rodgers has no new injury concerns.

Arsenal Team News

Looking at the visiting Gunners, Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) remain out as long term injury absentees while midfielder Thomas Partey (back) is a doubt here. Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side at this time.

