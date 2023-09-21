The Sports Bank

Arsenal Team News vs Tottenham: Partey, Elneny, Timber

thomas partey

Arsenal head into one of the biggest North London Derbies in recent memory riding high, having whooped PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the UCL opener last night (more on that in a bit). But they’ll take on their local arch-rivals without a trio of players: Thomas Partey (who is expected out until early or mid-October, with a hip injury), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL – out for season) and Mohamed Elneny (convalescing from a knee injury).

With Elney, manager Mikel Arteta had this to say ahead of the PSV Eindhoven win.

mohamed elneny

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24,  2pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions:   Arsenal   Tottenham Hotspur 

Team News:  Arsenal   Tottenham Hotspur 

mohamed elneny

PL Form:  Arsenal  WWDWW  Tottenham Hotspur WWWWD

PL Standing: Arsenal  4th, 13 pts Tottenham Hotspur 2nd, 13 pts

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 56%  Draw 22%  Tottenham Hotspur 22%

thomas partey

Gunners Team News

“He’s in a good place, obviously it’s been a while and it’s been a very significant injury, but I think he’s in the latter stages of that rehab process. He’s been training for almost two weeks with the team and he is in a good place. It’s always great to have him around.”

So while his return will occur before too long, his big derby clash on Sunday will come far too soon. As for last night’s triumph in continental competition, Arteta had to this say:  “It was a beautiful night. In both boxes today we were exceptional and that was the difference.

mikel arteta

I was really excited before the game. Our journey started last year and we earned the right to be in this competition.”

