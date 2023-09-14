London calling Merseyside as Arsenal travel to Everton for a Sunday matinee between two old school “big five” clubs. Yes, once upon a time, before there was a big six you had a big five, and Everton was a part of it. Now they’re struggling just to stay up in the top flight.

As for Arsenal, try are focused on trying to show that last year’s run at the top of table (for most of the season, with the collapse into a second place finish coming at the very end) was no fluke. They’re off to a good start thus far this season.

Arsenal at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 17, 4:30pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Everton 18th, 1pt, DLLL Arsenal 5th, 10 pts, WDWW

Google Result Probability: Everton 16% Draw 20% Arsenal 64%

Team News for Both Sides

Outside of Jurrien Timber, who has a torn ACL and is done for the season, Arsenal are decently healthy. One exception is Thomas Partey, who is going to be out until mid-October, apparently, due to a groin injury that he suffered on international duty with Ghana.

He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023,” reads a statement from the Ghana FA.

“He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks.”

Arsenal Mikel Arteta added: “I don’t know. Unfortunately, he got injured in training. It doesn’t look good. I believe he’ll be out for a few weeks. It’s more a groin.”

The news is better with Mohamed Elneny, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury. He was pictured back with the team, so now it appears he is returning to training.

Switching over to Everton, there are only two confirmed absentees: Seamus Coleman (knee) and the very courageous Dele Alli (groin).

Seriously, Alli is very brave and should be commended for his opening up, in public, about his past.

Jack Harrison (groin), Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (facial injury) have all returned to training. Finally, James Tarkowski (face), Michael Keane (knock), Andre Gomes (calf) and Lewis Dobbin (knock) are all doubts here.

These four players run the gamut from “questionable” to “doubtful” to “possibly in contention.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

