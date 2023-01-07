Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Oxford United (FA Cup)

We have Monday night football in the FA Cup, when Premier League leading Arsenal visit the Blackbird Leys area, in the city of Oxford, to take on Oxford United FC.

The 16,000 seat Hassam Stadium will host this 3rd round clash, the only match on the slate that night. Let’s preview.

Arsenal at Oxford United FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Jan 8, 8pm, Kassam Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ (US), ITV (UK)

Series History: Arsenal 4 Draw 3 Oxford United 2

Odds: Arsenal 1/7 Draw 7/1 Oxford United 16/1

Let’s take a look at who could start for both teams in this David vs. Goliath match-up. As you would naturally expect, Oxford, who reside in the third tier of the English football pyramid, are massive underdogs.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Arsenal FC

Turner; Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli

Oxford United

McGinty; Anderson, Moore, Long, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Wildschut, Taylor, Goodrham

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Oxford United 0

This should be a fun one, but at the same time, it should also be a rout for the Gunners. They’ll be especially motivated, having just dropped points in their most recent league game.

