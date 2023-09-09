Martin Odegaard in Arsenal FC Contract Extension Talks

Arsenal FC are planning to extend their midfield maestro and team captain Martin Odegaard, says transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old Norwegian is apparently set to become the next Gunners star to pen a new, long-term deal (see tweet below)

Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Ødegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing ??? #AFC Ødegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Ramsdale, Martinelli and Nelson. pic.twitter.com/8cl34sRghY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2023

When the ink dries, he’ll join the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli. All of which were key to the Arsenal’s surprise Premier League title charge last season.

Although it’s worth noting now that Ramsdale faces competition for his spot, from David Raya.

Although they ultimately fell short, the second-place finish, and the fact that they were top of the table for an overwhelming majority of last season, constitutes a breakthrough campaign.

Odegaard did his part, contributing 15 goals and seven assists. Arsenal are currently fifth in the table this season, with three wins and one draw thus far.

Arsenal is currently on international break. They’ll next visit Everton a week from tomorrow.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

