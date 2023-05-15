Martin Odegaard Concedes Defeat in Premier League Title Race

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is saying what we all know and feel- the Premier League title race is now over. Sunday’s results left the Gunners four points behind Manchester City and having played a game more. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that’s impossible to think about winning the league title now.

Odegaard went a step further and said there is no hope of stopping Pep Guardiola’s side now.

“I think it is going to be very difficult now, to be honest,” the Norwegian said to Sky Sports.

“It is a tough one to take. It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played especially in the second half, I don’t know what happened, to be honest. A big, big disappointment, and it feels like there is no hope [in the title race] now.”

Sadly, for Arsenal and their fans, this season is going to end without a single piece of silverware. All that hype and hoopla, high levels of excitement, all season long, and it ends like this.

Meanwhile the Premier League is degenerating into the Bundesliga, with Man City playing the role of Bayern Munich.

Yawn.

