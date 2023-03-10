Arsenal at Fulham Team News: Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus

Arsenal head into the weekend feeling somewhat fortunate, but also no doubt disappointed. The Gunners played Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw, in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie.

One of their two goals was gifted, as it came via an OG from Hidemasa Morita. They’ll need to be sharper on Sunday, when they visit a very surprising Fulham side for what should be a spirited London derby.

Fulham vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, March 12, 3pm local, Craven Cottage

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 61% Draw 22% Fulham victory 17%

PL Form Arsenal WWWWL Fulham LDWWL

PL Standing Arsenal 1st, 63 pts Fulham 7th, 39 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta could remain without a true out and out striker for this one as Eddie Nketiah (ankle) and Leandro Trossard (groin) remain doubtful.

He already ruled out Gabriel Jesus (knee), who he maintains will not be rushed back into service, despite the narratives surrounding his potential return.

All three were left out of the squad that tied Sporting earlier tonight. Mohamed Elneny (knee) is done for the year.

Switching over to the Cottagers, Cedric Soares is ineligible because loan rules dictate that one cannot face their own parent club (kudos to Arsene Wenger though for stating his position against that during his career.

Elsewhere Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) and Layvin Kurzawa (knee) are ruled out while Palhinha is suspended.

