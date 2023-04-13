Arsenal Team News at West Ham: Eddie Nketiah, William Saliba

Arsenal are six clear at the top of the Premier League table right now, with eight games to go, but this title race is far from over. Manchester City have a game in hand, plus they’ll be coming to the Emirates towards the end of this month.

It’s amazing, what Mikel Arteta has done this year with a very young side, as he turned around the fortunes of the club. Up next is a short trip to the London Stadium, for a local derby against West Ham United.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 16, 2 pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal DWWWW West Ham WLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 73 pts West Ham 14th, 30 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 62% West Ham 12% Draw 22%

Arsenal Team News

Eddie Nketiah, who has missed the last five league matches with an ankle injury, returned to training on Tuesday. So he should be in contention to feature in this one, and maybe push Gabriel Jesus for playing time.

So while that is a boost for the Gunners, the news is worse regarding Frenchman and central defender William Saliba, who has missed the last three league matches due to a back injury.

Make it four, potentially, as he has not returned to training yet this week. While it is not likely he features this weekend, he is also not ruled out yet.

