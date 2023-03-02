Arsenal vs Bournemouth Team News: Nketiah, Jorginho, Kelly

Arsenal FC are really rolling right now, top of the table, and showcasing form that indicates their recent mini-slide was just a blip. In the grand scheme of the overall season, their recent tumble likely won’t stop from reaching their goals this season.

Having fallen behind Manchester City, on goal differential tie-breaker only, and into second place, the dip was very brief. The Gunners are now five points ahead of City again, as they welcome bottom feeding Bournemouth to the Emirates.

Arsenal FC vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat March 4, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Draw 14% Bournemouth 7%

PL Form: Arsenal WWWLD Bournemouth LWDLD

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 60 pts Bournemouth 19th, 21 pts

Team News for Both Sides

After the 4-0 thrashing of Everton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that forward Eddie Nketiah has been dealing with a nagging knock lately.

Holding midfielder Jorginho is a doubt after dealing with an unspecified illness. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is working towards a speedy recovery, making great progress in the rehabilitation from his knee surgery.

This match comes too soon for him however. Mohamed Elneny is set to miss the rest of the season due to the serious knee injury that he suffered.

For Bournemouth, Lloyd Kelly and Illia Zabarnyi are moving closer towards a return, but this match will come too soon for them.

You also have a long list of injury absentees, one that includes the likes of Junior Stanislas, Matias Vina, Lewis Cook, David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier.

