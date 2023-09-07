Arsenal Hoping to Offload Nicolas Pepe to Trabzonspor

It’s late stages of the summer transfer window drama, Turkish style, as the Nicolas Pepe saga took yet another turn today. Now it’s Trabzonspor who are looking to sign the Ivory Coast international who currently remains at Arsenal, but is not part of the plan, at all.

He won’t likely ever feature again, and he spent last season on loan at OGC Nice, where he scored 8 goals across all competitions.

The Arsenal forward, who signed for a club record £72 million when moved over from Lille in 2019, is still in play to transfer to the Turkish Super Lig. However, it is now not Besiktas, but instead Trabzonspor, who might be set to win the race for Pepe.

Arsenal are looking to sell Nicolas Pepe for a nominal fee of just £2.6 million, so basically, they’re okay with taking whatever they can get for him.

He has also been linked to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab FC, but with the Saudi Pro League transfer window set to close in a couple of hours, this seems very unlikely.

It looks like the battle will come down to Besiktas versus Trabzonspor, with the latter reportedly in the lead.

The Turkish transfer window closes a week from tomorrow.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

