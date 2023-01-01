Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Enjoying the festive period fixture congestion everyone? The games are coming thick and fast, for everyone, but especially so for the clubs that are still alive in numerous competitions.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the midweek league slate is Arsenal FC hosting Newcastle United. It’s a match up of two sides that are far excedding expectations this season. You could say that both clubs are well ahead of their rebuilding plans.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Jan. 3, 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WWWW Newcastle DWWWW

PL Standings: Arsenal 1st, 43 pts Newcastle 3rd, 34 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 53% Draw 25% Newcastle 22%

The Gunners are now seven points clear at the top of the table, putting some significant space between them on the reigning champs/strong favorites Manchester City.

Let’s look at who manager Mikel Arteta may select, in his first team, to keep this positive momentum rolling.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Team News for Both Sides

Nothing has really changed for either side, since last time out. No doubts or suspensions, just the same absentees remain out. For Arsenal, it’s Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) will remain out.

For the Geordies, the list is Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL) and Paul Dummett (calf)

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Newcastle 1

It’s a very critical match, for both the league title race and the battle for the top four. We think the league leaders will get it done.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories