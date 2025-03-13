Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

When Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday, they’ll be playing for top four positioning and the pride of London. Their Premier League title hopes were extinguished by Manchester United, of all teams, last weekend. Traditionally, having your season’s ambitions derailed by United is something in which there is no shame.

This season though, it was extremely ironic, because this is United’s worst league season ever. But hey, what’s done is dusted.

Chelsea at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, 1.30 p.m. GMT, Sunday, March 16

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 22% Draw 25% Arsenal 53%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 4th, 49 pts Arsenal 2nd, 55 pts

Arsenal Team News vs Chelsea

No changes at all here- the injured list remains at four players, with only Bukayo Saka returning this season. He might be available in the first game after international break. We’ll have the Chelsea team news for you shortly. We’re just waiting to see of that situation changes at all with their Conference League clash against FC Copenhagen.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard

