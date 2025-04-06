Arsenal Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction vs Real Madrid

Arsenal have just two new, or newer, or newish (if that’s even a word) when they host Real Madrid on Tuesday night. “Riccy is not fit,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, in regards to Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has a knee injury.

He is expected to miss both legs of this tie. The other team news item relates to Raheem Sterling, as the English winger will miss out here due to suspension.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. April 8, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News for both sides: Arsenal Real Madrid

Starting Lineup Predictions Arsenal Real Madrid

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 31% Draw 29% Arsenal 40%

Elsewhere Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and the two Brazilians named Gabriel (Jesus and Magalhaes) of course remain out for the season. And that is that, in regards to the Gunners team news situation.

Arsenal are still alive in the race for the Premier League title, albeit barely. They have a much better chance of winning a trophy in the Uefa Champions League, to be honest.

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli

