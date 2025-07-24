Arsenal takes on Newcastle United in a friendly that features two big money Premier League clubs with sky high ambitions for the upcoming season. Gabriel Jesus is the only notable injury absentee for either side, so this weekend’s clash should feature two very strong first teams. While no, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are not here, and we covered why in the last post, everyone else is.

And given that this is a Singapore showcase soccer Sunday showdown, both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe will select strong starting squads here. Ok, that’s enough alliteration for right now.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST, Sunday July 27

Location: Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Remaining Friendlies for Both Clubs on 2025 Asia Tour

July 30 K-League XI vs Newcastle United, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea

July 31 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

Aug 3 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Starting Lineup Predictions

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksander Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga

