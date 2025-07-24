Arsenal takes on Newcastle United in a friendly that features two big money Premier League clubs with sky high ambitions for the upcoming season. Gabriel Jesus is the only notable injury absentee for either side, so this weekend’s clash should feature two very strong first teams. While no, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are not here, and we covered why in the last post, everyone else is.
And given that this is a Singapore showcase soccer Sunday showdown, both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe will select strong starting squads here. Ok, that’s enough alliteration for right now.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United FYIs
Competition: Preseason club friendly
Preview Material for Both Clubs: Starting XI Predictions Team News
Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST, Sunday July 27
Location: Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
Remaining Friendlies for Both Clubs on 2025 Asia Tour
July 30 K-League XI vs Newcastle United, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea
July 31 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
Aug 3 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
Starting Lineup Predictions
Arsenal FC
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksander Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard
Newcastle United
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga
