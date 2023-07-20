Arsenal is back, back in the New York groove. Shout out to Ace Frehly. “The competitive matches over the years between Arsenal and Manchester United have been some of the most memorable encounters ever in world football,” said Edu, Arsenal Sporting Director.

Bringing this historic matchup to New York in July is a unique opportunity for supporters in the U.S. to witness a high-quality match in a great stadium.” No more hype needed, so let’s just preview this puppy.

Old Rivals FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Watch: ESPN

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal Team News

Fresh off a 5-0 drubbing of the MLS All-Stars last night, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is welcoming a couple more players until the fold. And that’s a good thing, as he’s going to be without the services of a couple others.

Reiss Nelson is destined to spend the next couple weeks on the sidelines due to a toe injury. Meanwhile full back Oleksandr Zinchenko will probably not be risked here as he’s still battling a calf issue. The Ukrainian had to out of the MLS All-Star Game.

On the flipside, the good news is that Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe have now joined up with the rest of the squad. It will be interesting to see how many first team guys feature for both sides, and how long they see action.

While this is a meaningless friendly, the rivalry between these two clubs runs deep.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

