Arsenal have all kinds of injury and disciplinary concerns as they prepare to host Newcastle United on Sunday. This is especially so in the final third, and also in the middle of the park. Declan Rice (missed draw at Liverpool with an unspecified muscle injury) and Leandro Trossard (suspected hamstring injury) are both doubtful for the weekend.

Rice trained earlier today, so that’s a great sign. However, on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seemed to indicate that the midfield maestro’s season could already be over.

“I think he is struggling, it does not look good,” Arteta said then, of the Declan Rice situation. Trossard limped off at Anfield with tightness in his hamstring, so he faces a late fitness test here. Mikel Merino meanwhile (you got to love the alliteration there) is suspended for this weekend’s match, so you have a shortage of options in this position group.

Maybe Kai Havertz, who has not played in several months due to a hamstring injury, will be ready to go here? He has been recovering well, and there was a thought that he could still feature before the season ends.

Elsewhere Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out for the season.

