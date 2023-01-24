Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Weston McKennie, Ivan Fresneda

Who will be the third Arsenal FC signing of the January transfer window? Will it be Weston McKennie or Ivan Fresneda (or someone else entirely) who joins Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior as the newest members of the Gunners squad?

It will most likely be either McKennie or Fresneda (so either midfield or defense), and we’ll let’s detail the current situation with both players.

Leeds are exploring new options for the midfield including Weston McKennie. It’s one of the possibilities considered by the club as @MatteMoretto has reported ???? #LUFC The list still includes Azzedine Ounahi after opening bid made weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/GyTQZdDnYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Yes, McKennie, who is being linked to Arsenal right now and has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur several times in the past, is drawing the interest of a third Premier League club, Leeds United. (According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano)

And that wouldn’t be something- the Texas native leaving Juventus to further solidify Leeds United States of America? (Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson, Jesse Marsch).

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have made contact to sign McKennie, who Juventus are ready to part ways with at a very reasonable price. Reports indicate that Weston could be had for about €20-25 million (£17.57m-£21.96 million), and that is really a steal when you consider his quality.

We saw that at the World Cup in Qatar. McKennie turned in a solid performance, despite not being 100% fully fit.

Moving on to Fresneda, the Real Valladolid right-back has strongly been linked with a move to North London. However, the Spanish teenager is also wanted by, wait for it, Juventus.

So if Juve make a move, according to the Daily Express, they’re going to want, or perhaps need to raise some cash first.

Which is where McKennie comes in, because he would need to be sold first. So there you have it, it’s all inter-connected.

Happy final week of the January transfer window everyone.

